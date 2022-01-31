Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 26.7%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $8,747,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $779.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

