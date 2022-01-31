Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Drops By 26.8%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.34 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -1.51.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.