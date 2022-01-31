Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after purchasing an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.