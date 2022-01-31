FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 169.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

FF stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

