Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $166,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 145.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $171,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BELFB stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

