Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Duluth by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Duluth by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Duluth by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

