Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFIN opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

