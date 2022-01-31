Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $91,000 in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVEO opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

