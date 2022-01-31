Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth $152,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

UGP opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.