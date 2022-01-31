Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 31.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

