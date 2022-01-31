Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.