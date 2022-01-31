BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,743,268 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Grid Dynamics worth $171,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

