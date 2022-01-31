Creative Planning Has $207,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

