Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,969,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 487,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after buying an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 319,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

