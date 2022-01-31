US Bancorp DE Sells 2,152 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

