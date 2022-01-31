US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,084 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

