CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

