US Bancorp DE Has $1.02 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.