Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,740 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in News by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 33.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in News by 214.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

