Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.52 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 91,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

