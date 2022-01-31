Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.48 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.21 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

