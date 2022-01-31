Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Buys C$197,160.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Doug Reddy purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.