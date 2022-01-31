Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $31.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

