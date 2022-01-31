Raymond James Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

