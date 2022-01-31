Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.53) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

LON HFD opened at GBX 325.40 ($4.39) on Monday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 254.50 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.96). The stock has a market cap of £712.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

