Robert W. Baird Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

