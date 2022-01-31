Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,255 ($43.92).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,250.50 ($43.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,065.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.94. The firm has a market cap of £43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

