Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PETS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.08) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.69) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.23).

LON PETS opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.73. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

