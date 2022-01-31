Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 102,559 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $38,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 987.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $24.97 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $277,607,250 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.