Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,601,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,217,773 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $40,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

