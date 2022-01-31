Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $39,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.