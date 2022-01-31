Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $39,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock opened at $124.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

