Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,016 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $42,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.32 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

