Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,355 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,355 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $43,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $25,613,829. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $211.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $198.24 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

