California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tuya by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Tuya by 11.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after buying an additional 221,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 88,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $4.96 on Monday. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

