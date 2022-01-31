California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 248,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 52.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Canaan by 322.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.76 on Monday. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 4.23.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

