American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 18,027 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

