Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

