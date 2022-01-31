American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 209,973 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 162,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $4,607,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

