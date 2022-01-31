Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells C$10,332.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$10,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,905,200 shares in the company, valued at C$22,804,528.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$583,348.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$468,314.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$235,035.00.

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$277.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.72.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

