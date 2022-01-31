Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys 4,210 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard bought 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

