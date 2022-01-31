National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

