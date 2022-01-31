Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $154.54 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

