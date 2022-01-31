Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

