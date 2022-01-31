Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

VTC stock opened at $87.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.