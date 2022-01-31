Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

