California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $9.20 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

