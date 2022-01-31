American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,950 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

