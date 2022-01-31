First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $84.84 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

