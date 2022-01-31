Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce $33.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.64 million to $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRTK opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

